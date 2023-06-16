'John Wick' producer shares 'no story' set yet for 'Chapter 5'

Basil Iwanyk has also produced 'John Wick' sequels 'The Continental' and 'Ballerina'

John Wick producer Basil Iwanyk has confirmed that Chapter 5 is in the works, but he added the movie is in its initial phase.

“John Wick 4 was embraced enough by the critics and the audience that it's kind of an organic and natural next step to do John Wick 5,” he told IGN.



“I think that there's no question that it's in development, but right now the story isn't there yet. And until the story is there, it isn't... It's real on something we're trying to figure out. But we haven't settled on what that movie looks like or feels like.”

Moreover, the writers' strike has paralyzed any development of the project.

Moreover, The Continental producer also opened up about the pressure to make every gun-fu franchise film up to the mark.

“All we do in the John Wick universe is worry,” he shared.

“The reason why we worry is that we've been given this incredible gift by the audience, which is like, ‘we love you, we love John, we love this world. We want more of it. Just don't take too much advantage of it.

Just don't exploit it and whatever you give us, make sure it's good and make sure it's up to snuff with what you guys have already established.’ “