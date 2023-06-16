Chris Hemsworth expresses concerns on 'Thor' future

Chris Hemsworth also seek to double fans fun with 'Thor 5'

Chris Hemsworth is fully aware audience may one day grow bored with Thor leading him to go for experiments with the Marvel character to keep the fans on their toes.

During an interview with EW, the 39-year-old said he would go for experiment with style and genre if he ever return to the Norse god role.

"I don't want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character," he continued. "If an audience wants to see it, and if there's something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great.

“I've loved being able to reinvent that character a few times. I don't have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable."

The Extraction star was also asked whether he would reprise his Marvel character, and he replied, “Maybe!”

"I've got to be careful how I word that because I have no idea what's happening in the next phase," adding, "There's always conversations, like with Extraction. Before anything is official, people are throwing around ideas. But officially, I don't know."

Hemsworth has been part of the Marvel universe as the lightening-god Thor for more than a decade.

