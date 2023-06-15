Tom Cruise looks dashing as he attends special screening of Mission Impossible

Tom Cruise made a stylish appearance during the screening of the eagerly awaited seventh installment of Mission Impossible.

The actor and proud Scientologist, 60, exited the Dolby Screening Room in London's Soho Square with his co-star Hayley Atwell following closely behind.

Though he plays Ethan Hunt in the action franchise, Tom took some style inspiration from Top Gun by rocking a pair of aviator shades.

The outing comes shortly after Hayley quashed rumours that the pair were romantically involved while shooting Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.