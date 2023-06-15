'XO, Kitty' gets greenlit for season 2 on Netflix

Netflix has officially renewed Jenny Han's hit series XO, Kitty for a thrilling second season. The show, which serves as a spin-off from Han's popular To All the Boys I've Loved Before film trilogy, takes viewers on an exciting journey with Katherine "Kitty" Song Covey, portrayed by the talented Anna Cathcart.

In this new season, Kitty embarks on a life-changing adventure as she travels to South Korea to study at the renowned Korean Independent School of Seoul for her junior year of high school.

Motivated by her late mother, Eve Song Covey, who also attended KISS during her junior year, Kitty seizes the opportunity to explore her roots and create unforgettable memories. Additionally, her supportive long-distance boyfriend, Dae, portrayed by the talented Minyeong Choi, played a significant role in inspiring her decision.

As co-showrunner and executive producer, Jenny Han brings her creative vision to life, collaborating with Sascha Rothchild. Joining them is Matt Kaplan from ACE Entertainment, serving as an executive producer, while Awesomeness Studios handles the production. Alongside Anna Cathcart and Minyeong Choi, the cast includes Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Peter Thurnwald as Alex, and the incredible Yunjin Kim as Jina, Sarayu Blue as Trina, John Corbett as Dan Covey, Michael K. Lee as Professor Lee, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison, and Regan Aliyah as Juliana.

The gripping first season concluded with Kitty finding herself torn between her newfound feelings for Yuri, her former enemy turned friend, and her relationship with Dae, which had just blossomed. To shield Yuri's secret same-sex relationship with Julianna, Dae and Yuri staged a fake romance, fooling Yuri's mother, Principal Jina. Adding to the excitement, Kitty faced expulsion from KISS after her residency in the boys' dorm was discovered, unraveling during a joyous celebration of her successful completion of finals. On her return flight to Portland, Kitty was surprised to find Minho, Dae's friend, played by Sang Heon Lee, confessing his feelings for her.

XO, Kitty premiered on Netflix on May 18, captivating audiences worldwide. Notably, the premiere coincided with the Writers Guild of America strike, which began almost three weeks earlier. Due to the strike, Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild regrettably couldn't attend the May 11 premiere or participate in any promotional activities for the show.