Tom Holland says he still gets ‘most compliments’ for the 2017 Lip Sync Battle

Tom Holland says he's 'proud' of his Lip Sync Battle performance as it created a 'lasting impact'

"I'm proud of it," said Tom Holland in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter of his May 2017 appearance on the Lip Sync Battle with his girlfriend Zendaya.

Tom Holland donned fishnets for his iconic performance of Singin' in the Rain and Rihanna's Umbrella. The 27-year-old actor's showstopping rendition of Umbrella featured elaborate choreography, pyrotechnics, stage precipitation, and even a front flip.

The video of his performance went viral on YouTube, garnering over 140 million views since its release.

“I like that it left a lasting impact," Holland told THR. "It was an amazing time. My life was changing before my eyes. [Spider-Man: Homecoming] was coming out. I was on the up. I was getting offers and turning them down for the first time, which was really crazy."

The Crowded Room star added, "I’ve really worked hard in my career and I’ve really been calculated in deciding what it is I do and when I do it. And for all the movies that I’m incredibly proud of, the Lip Sync Battle is what I get the most compliments for.”

When asked if his costume and performance were intended to make a statement about toxic masculinity, Holland firmly answered in the negative.

"But you’d never catch me doing that now," he confessed. "Just because I don’t want to do a f---ing TV show that I don’t need to do. I’d rather go and play golf and live my little private life."