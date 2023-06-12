Sony premieres Spider-Verse short film tackling mental health at Annecy festival

Sony Pictures Animation

Sony Pictures Animation premiered their groundbreaking short film, The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story at the Annecy International Film Festival. The film delves into the realm of mental health, focusing on Marvel Comics character Miles Morales/Spider-Man as he grapples with an anxiety crisis.

Miles's anxiety attack is depicted through the manifestation of a dark alter ego and an imaginary infestation of spiders in his bedroom. The short highlights the significance of strong father-son relationships as Miles seeks solace in his father, Jefferson Morales.

The Spider Within is a spinoff from the successful films Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the upcoming Spider-Man: Across The Spider Verse which has already earned $225.5 million at the box office.

The creation of this short film is the result of Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks' collaborative mentorship program, "Leading and Empowering New Storytellers" (LENS).

The team behind the film, including director Jarelle Dampier and writer Khalla Amazan, drew inspiration from personal experiences, particularly Dampier's anxiety attack upon being offered the role of director for the project.

Through The Spider Within, the filmmakers aimed to initiate healing conversations surrounding anxiety and trauma in a post-pandemic world.

During the discussion at the Annecy festival, Dampier hinted at an intriguing Easter egg related to the radioactive spider from Earth-42, which granted Miles his superhuman abilities.