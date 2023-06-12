Arshad Warsi admits getting less opportunities in film industry: 'I can do much more'

Arshad Warsi will be next seen in 'Golmaal 5'

Arshad Warsi admitted that he could have contributed much more to the entertainment industry if he had been provided with more chances.

Arshad has been a part of some extremely fantastic films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Jolly LLB, Hulchul, Lage Rahe Munna Bhai.

In conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actor was asked if he thinks he has been underutilized.

He responded: “Oh yes, I get that all the time. I know I can do much more, I know I could have done much more. All actors feel that but yes, I think I am quite under used.”

The 55-year-old actor further stated: “I could have done many, many projects. There are many projects that I was supposed to do, but last minute it went to other people. I realized they shouldn’t have done that, because I would have done a far better job. So yes, I am underrated and underused.”

Arshad stepped into the entertainment industry as Mahesh Bhatt’s assistant director for film Kaash. He later made his acting debut in 1996 with film, Tere Mere Sapne. He rose to fame after giving a phenomenal performance in Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS.

He was last seen with Chitrangda in Amazon Prime’s Modern Love: Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi is all set to feature in several projects namely; Golmaal 5, The Routes, In Deewar, reports News 18.