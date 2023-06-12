Irrfan Khan turned down 'Raat Akeli Hai' for THIS reason

'Raat Akeli Hai' (2020) features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radikha Apte in lead roles

Irrfan Khan was first offered the film Raat Akeli Hai before Nawazuddin Siddiqui, but the late actor had his own reasons of turning down the film.

Recently at the launch event of the book, Irrfan Khan: A Life in Movies, Khan’s wife unveiled the secret. According to her statement, the actor thought the script was boring therefore, he rejected it.

Sutapa, while talking about the same, said: "I remember him talking about a film once like this. Actually, he didn’t call it ‘bad’. He said, ‘What is new about it?’, ‘Why should I do it?’. He finally didn’t do it as he was not well.”

She revealed that, she personally liked the script and tried to convince Khan to do it. “That film was Honey Trehan’s Raat Akeli Hai (2020). I loved the script. It is written by a female writer. I thought it was amazing for a female writer to write (the way she did). I liked the script.”

“I kept asking him, ‘What is it that you don’t like?’. He said he liked the core of it but he also added ‘Mujhe boring lag rahi hai kahin kahin pe.’ He was very particular about the whole script. He did look at his role too but it was important for him to see how the whole film was."

Piku actor Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar is also a dialogue writer. She wrote dialogues in films like Shabd, Kahaani and Khamoshi, reports India Today.