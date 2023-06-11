'The White Lotus' next spot Australia for S3, hints director

'The White Lotus's Mike White aimed to shoot the series in every continent

Mike White is the man behind the award-winning show, The White Lotus, and now he is spilling the beans on the future of the hit series: to take it to every corner of the world.

At Sydney's Vivid festival press conference, the showrunner said, "My dream would be to hit every continent. We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going."



"It would be so fun," White continued. "Obviously, there's a huge wealth of talent here, and the beauty is inarguable, so it feels like it checks all the boxes."

The series star Jennifer Coolidge was also present at the press conference and expressed her excitement about the prospect of going down under.

"Australia gets my vote," as White added, "we could bring Murray Bartlett back," pointing to the Australian actor who was the resort manager named Armond in Season 1.

In other news, The White Lotus is the latest show delayed by the Writers Guild of America strike.

During an interview with Deadline, HBO head of drama Francesca Orsi confirmed, "The White Lotus was ideally looking to go in 2024, but there's some question about the timing of the strike."

Moreover, the head honcho was careful not to reveal key details of the upcoming season.

"It's an exploration about spirituality versus the ego. And it's set against the Eastern religion. But beyond that, I can't really speak to some of the character ideas that Mike (White) has."