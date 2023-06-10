Jennifer Garner ‘honed’ her woodturning skill for her show The Last Thing In Us: Watch

Jennifer Garner has recently opened up about honing her woodturning skills for her show, The Last Thing In Us.
On June 9, the 13 Going on 30 star took to Instagram and posted a video of her “woodturning” tutorial for her role of Hannah in The Last Thing He Told Me.
In the clip, The Adam Project actress explained six methods on woodturning masterclass.
While discussing about method one, Jennifer shared that it’s important to start with a chunk of wood. In the second method, the actress shared Professor Hauser helped “securing the blank on the lathe” and secured it into a plate of drills and now attached to lathe.
Jennifer advised that the third method is to be “safe and a nerd at the same time”. And now step four is to “shape the outside” while step five it to take care of the inside as she showed a full work of her “bowl”.
Lastly, Jennifer made sure to sweep away all the trash from the floor.
Meanwhile, the actress enjoyed whole process and even shared her knowledge with all her fans and followers.
Watch here:
Lindsay Lohan remembers Freaky Friday days in her magazine interview
Kim Kardashian talks about her mother Kris Jenner in a new episode of The Kardashians
Vin Diesel wrote, "Spirit lead me... She brought me to India and I loved it. All love, always."
Bryan Cranston explains his plan to take a year-long break from Hollywood when he turns 70
Selena Gomez shares her thoughts on working with Meryl Streep
She was joined by several other idols, including Kim Wan Sun