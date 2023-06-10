Mike Batayeh: 'Breaking Bad' actor died due to COVID-19 vaccine?

Shortly after the death of actor Mike Batayeh was announced by his family , conspiracy theories regarding his cause of death started making rounds on social media.



According to TMZ, the "Breaking Bad" actor's family said he died at home in Michigan in his sleep on 1 June after a heart attack.

Batayeh did not have a history of heart issues, according to the family, describing his death as very sudden.

"He will be greatly missed by those who loved him" and others who enjoyed his career, his family said in a statement.

The actor, 52, was known for playing the manager of a laundromat turned meth lab in the hit show.



A large number of anti-vaxxers shared a purported COVID-19 Vaccination Card of the deceased and blamed the vaccine for his death.



They said they actor died because he was administered the vaccine.

The claims were made without any evidence.

In "Braking Bad", Batayeh was known as Dennis Markowski, the manager of Lavandería Brillante industrial laundromat - a notorious coverup for a massive meth lab operation.