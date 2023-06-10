Zachary Quinto ‘impressed’ by Kim Kardashian’s acting in American Horror Story

Zachary Quinto has recently revealed he was “really impressed” by Kim Kardashian’s acting skills in American Horror Story.



Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Quinto revealed he would give a guest appearance in the forthcoming Ryan Murphy anthology series.

After meeting Kardashian, Quinto talked about Kardashian at the premiere of his latest movie, He Went That Way at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9.

“I did a cameo on season 12 of American Horror Story and I got to meet her,” said the 42-year-old.

Quinto stated, “She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don’t think she needs my advice.”

Quinto further said that Kim was “comfortable” in front of the camera and seemed in “her element” while filming for AHS.

“She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness,” remarked Quinto.

He added, “I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she’s gonna do a wonderful job.”

Quinto’s comments about Kardashian came weeks after Sharon Stone criticised Kardashian for her casting in AHS.

Back in April, the Basic Instinct actress replied on Instagram post shared by Access Hollywood.

“Well... you know... acting. It may not be brain surgery but we do treasure our art,” wrote the 65-year-old.

Stone commented, “We studied, we suffered, we do suffer for it,' Ten thousand hours; it's a thing.”