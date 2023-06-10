K-pop group Mamamoo’s Hwasa says she received “reality check” due to intense hate

She was joined by several other idols, including Kim Wan Sun

K-pop group Mamamoo’s Hwasa got honest about the hate she received throughout her career on Dancing Queens On The Road. She was joined by several other idols, including Kim Wan Sun.

Wan Sun described her experience, saying: “What’s really sad is that I’ve never heard a compliment. I always got in trouble when I came down from the stage. So I’ve never had confidence.”

BoA readily agreed with her, admitting the same happened to her. “I wanted to feel a sense of accomplishment after being praised, but when the stage was over. only my mistakes were pointed out. I wonder if I was that bad, and my self-esteem gradually fell.”

Hwasa pitched in and explained that she tends to make music out of anger and spite. “There are a lot of times when I’m on the stage or I’m doing music while being angry. I think there is definitely a staircase that leads to the peak as I do music with a bit of spite.”

She especially felt the hate when promoting her solo album Maria. “I always live with a good heart while working hard on music, but people judge me only by my appearance. I guess I was a bit hit with a reality check,”

She added: “At that time, I didn’t think much about the results. I only thought, ‘I should just release it all on the stage.’ I couldn’t take it out on people, so I only had a stage to release my anger and stress.”