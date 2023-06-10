Vin Diesel's heartwarming post for Deepika Padukone goes viral

A throwback of Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone. (courtesy: vindiesel)

Vin Diesel, the renowned Hollywood actor, took to Instagram to express his admiration for his co-star Deepika Padukone. Sharing a throwback picture from their 2017 film xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, Vin Diesel reminisced about his time in India with Deepika.

The image showcased the duo together, with Deepika playing the role of Serena Unger, a formidable member of the xXx team.

In his heartfelt caption, Vin Diesel wrote, "Spirit lead me... She brought me to India and I loved it. All love, always." This statement highlighted the impact Deepika had on his life and expressed his fondness for the country.

Fans flooded the comments section of Vin Diesel's post, showering it with fire and red heart emojis, showcasing their support for the on-screen pair.

Interestingly, Vin Diesel's admiration for Deepika extends beyond their work together. In 2018, when Deepika was honored in the Time 100 Most Influential People list, Vin Diesel penned a special note for her.

He described her as "the best Earth has to offer," emphasising that she represented not just India but the world.



Vin Diesel also shared an anecdote about their first encounter during auditions for a Fast and the Furious film. Despite her unavailability for that particular movie, Vin Diesel remained determined and eventually cast her in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.



Deepika Padukone, in various interviews, has reciprocated Vin Diesel's warmth and affection. At the 70th Cannes Film Festival, she described him as "adorable" and praised his generosity and kindness.