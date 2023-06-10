Sarah Jessica Parker, husband Matthew Broderick to star in play about marriage

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, married since 1997, will make their debut in London's West End together, starring in Neil Simon's comedic play about marriage, Plaza Suite.

Following its highly successful Broadway revival directed by John Benjamin Hickey in 2022, Plaza Suite will transfer to the Savoy Theatre in January.

The play, which explores modern marriage, features Broderick and Parker portraying multiple characters across three acts set in Suite 719 of New York's Plaza Hotel.

Notably, Broderick previously appeared in the West End in Kenneth Lonergan's play The Starry Messenger in 2019, while Parker has had various roles on Broadway, including the titular character in the musical Annie during the late 1970s.



Plaza Suite will run from January 15 to March 31 at the Savoy Theatre, with ticket sales beginning in September.