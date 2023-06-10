Selena Gomez feared she’d be ‘lonely’ with Steve Martin, Martin Short on set

Selena Gomez did not expect to become such good friends with her co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, on the Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building with given her fears.

In an interview with The Wrap, Gomez, 30, revealed that she was afraid that she would be lonely on-set as she had only met them briefly over Zoom.

“I remember when I was leaving L.A. to go and shoot the first season, I was worried that I’d be a little lonely because I’d be on set and most of the time I would be with Steve and Marty, who I had only met briefly on Zoom,” she told the outlet.

However, she was surprised to find them to be the sweetest. “And they were the sweetest and I was aware of their work — obviously not as aware as I am now, but they were wonderful.”

She continued, “And the moment I got on set they made me feel included. They asked questions about my character and they valued my opinion. Eventually they kind of just took me under their wing and picked on me and made me laugh and had words of wisdom when I needed them.”

Gomez added, “All of the fear of me feeling like I would be alone went away, and now they’re my guys. I was just watching videos of them and I got emotional because I’m like, ‘Those are my guys.’ Some of my best friends are 70-year-olds.”

When asked if Martin and Short were ‘intimidated’ working with her, Gomez said she was “nowhere near as cool” as them.

“I’m doing what I am doing as best as I can. But these are icons and I don’t feel like they were that intimidated. The only thing they ever said to me was, ‘We thought you were going to be annoying and high-maintenance.’”

She added, “So I guess that means I’m not those things if they like working with me.”