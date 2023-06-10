Irina Shayk isn't drooling over Tom Brady, pair is ‘just friends'

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady are “just friends,” confirmed an insider amid reports that the model was drooling over the athlete at a recent wedding.
A source told Daily Mail that the former Victoria's Secret Angel and the NFL legend share a “purely platonic relationship” while dismissing all reports about her “throwing herself” at Brady.
This comes after it was claimed that Brady was not “interested” in Shayk after she “followed him around” and “threw herself” at him at the wedding ceremony of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick.
An insider told Page Six that Shayk “scarcely” let Brady “out of her sight” during the whole weekend they were in Sardinia, Italy, for the nuptials.
Squashing all such rumours, the first source made it clear that Shayk and Brady are “just friends,” adding “They have a purely platonic relationship.”
Leonardo DiCaprio, Serena and Venus Williams, and mogul David Grutman were also in attendance at the star-studded wedding ceremony.
Brady called it quits with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, with whom he shares two children, Vivian and Benjamin, following 13-year relationship.
Meanwhile, Shayk co-parents her daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper.
