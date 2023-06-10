Tom Holland grateful to Zendaya for ‘putting up’ with his hair in ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland is grateful for his girlfriend Zendaya’s patience as took on a challenging role for the newly released Apple TV+ miniseries, The Crowded Room.

In an interview with Radio Times published earlier this month, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 27, talked about starring in a psychological thriller and how filming it impacted him personally.

“I think a large reason for that is when you make a film, it only takes four months, and that would be considered a long film,” Holland told the outlet.

“But The Crowded Room, it’s 10 months of playing this character, day in and day out. I really did find myself kind of morphing with him in certain moments. And obviously I had that crazy hairstyle.”

Holland then went on to praise the Euphoria actress, 26, for putting up with him, “I had the bangs. Bless Zendaya, she had a lot to put up with, with me looking like that for 10 months, it was rough.”

Furthermore, Holland himself wasn’t a fan of his coif. “I don’t like my hair being that dark. I really like how my hair is like my mum’s, kind of red. Yeah, it was tough. That was a part of the show that I don’t miss for sure.”

In The Crowded Room, Holland portrays the role of Danny Sullivan who is arrested for a shocking crime he allegedly didn’t commit. Set in Manhattan in the summer of 1979, investigator Rya (Amanda Seyfriend) must solve the mystery behind it before the true criminal strikes again.

In the interview, Holland also shed light on how hard he was hit by the heavy and dark content of the show, so much so that it became difficult to break away from.

“I would come home from work and I would see myself in the mirror and I would see him,” he told the outlet.

“So, it did take a while to figure out how to put him to bed and wake Tom up and get on with my life and be myself. But I figured it out and was very happy and healthy.”