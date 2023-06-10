'Breaking Bad' actor Mike Batayeh breathes his last at 52

Mike Batayeh had a heart attack during sleep

Mike Batayeh starred in Breaking Bad, breathed his last on June 1 at 52.

According to PEOPLE, the actor's representative revealed that he suffered a heart attack while asleep.

Meanwhile, Diana, the sister of the American Dreamz star, told TMZ that he had never experienced cardiac-related issues.

"He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many," Batayeh's family said.

The Detroit native obituary reads as someone who was "always passionate about helping youth in the community where he lived and grew up facing similar challenges."

Batayeh was part of three episodes in Breaking Bad as his Dennis Markowski character was the caretaker of Gustavo's laundromat in the AMC show.

The actor's other credits include a voice acting role in X-Men: Days of Future Past and appearances in several sitcoms, Prank of America, Battle Creek, Real Husbands of Hollywood, The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets World, CSI: Miami and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.