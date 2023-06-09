‘Law & Order’ goes international again with ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’

NBC broadcasted the first iteration of Law & Order: Criminal Intent from 2001 to 2011

Citytv from Canada has recently announced that Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent will join the popular Law & Order franchise, with a scheduled release in Spring 2024.



In the press release, Hayden Mindell, Senior Vice President, Television, Rogers Sports & Media, stated, "The timeless appeal of the cases explored in the globally successful Law & Order franchise continue to draw in Citytv audiences week after week."

"We’re thrilled to be in partnership with Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc., to bring Canadian stories to this iconic format."

Erin Haskett, the President and Executive Producer, Lark Productions, said, "Our team is excited for the unique opportunity to produce a distinctly Canadian version of Criminal Intent in partnership with Cameron Pictures."

"We have been collaborating with Rogers Sports & Media since early last year and are thrilled to share the original vision of the adaptation with audiences.”

According to the official logline, the series "follows an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption in metro Toronto."

From 2001 to 2011, NBC broadcasted the first iteration of Law & Order: Criminal Intent, featuring a cast that included Courtney B. Vance, Chris Noth, and Annabella Sciorra.

The new show will join a host of other international versions, including Paris enquêtes criminelles (Paris Criminal Investigations) from France, Law & Order: Division of Field Investigations and the local version of Law & Order: Criminal Intent from Russia, and Law & Order: UK from the United Kingdom.