Jack Whitehall opens up about having a 'nepo-dad'

Jack Whitehall has recently disclosed why he called his father a “nepo-dad”.



In a new interview with The Times, Jake opened up that he and his father wrote two books and even filmed a Backchat while he made five series of the Netflix travelogue, Travels with My Father.

“It’s so annoying,” he said.

Jake stated, “I’ve got a nepo-dad. He very much took his opportunity and is thriving now.”

“He’s cut me loose. He’s off doing his podcast and appearing on shows with my mum, and they’re talking about going on tour themselves. Insane,” explained the actor.

The outlet reported that Michael is a former theatrical agent whose clients included Daniel Day-Lewis, Judi Dench and Colin Firth.

Meanwhile, Jack revealed he is expecting a baby with model girlfriend, Roxy Horner.

When asked if his father gave him any parenting advice, the Robots actor replied, “No, he’s probably waiting to get offered some podcast or Netflix series, so he’s keeping his powder dry until someone writes him a cheque.”