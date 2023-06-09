Victoria Beckham in hot waters for designing “knitted underwear”

She came out with the undergarments as a part of her Pre-Spring Summer 2024 collection

Spice Girl Victoria Beckham is being mocked on the internet for designing what is being called "knitted underwear." She came out with the undergarments as a part of the Victoria Beckham Pre-Spring Summer 2024 collection.

She posted two pictures of a model donning underwear, which is seemingly supposed to be worn instead of a skirt or bottoms. The item has not been given a price tag yet but it will be available for purchase in autumn.

In one of the images, the model is wearing a cream cable knit sweater paired with grey knickers, knee-high socks and a green bag. In another image, a navy blue piece paired with grey knee-high socks, a blue jumper and a large bag.

However, it seems people won't be in any rush to purchase items from the collection if the comments under the post are any indication.

One user remarked: “Knitted underwear. Interesting,” while another expressed their disbelief saying: “Woollen knickers.”

“As if any sane person is going to wear that,” commented a third user while another questioned: “This is a joke, right?”

One person thought that the pieces would be a good fit for their grandmother. “If that's fashion, I don't want it... But my grandma might.”

Her designs are described on her website as: “Founded in 2008 with a collection of dresses celebrated for their cut and fit, Victoria Beckham’s eponymous label forms the basis of the modern woman’s wardrobe; versatile and wearable yet rooted in modernity with a sophisticated ease.”