Blink-182 Frontman Mark Hoppus takes legal action against neighbour's tree

Mark Hoppus, the frontman of Blink-182, and his wife Skye have initiated a lawsuit against their unidentified neighbour over a tall pine tree that they claim obstructs their view.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the couple alleges that the neighbor has violated regulations set by the planning commission, which require the removal of bordering trees and restrict tree growth to a maximum height of 15 feet.

The lawsuit claims the tree in question has exceeded the permitted height, and new trees have grown in place of previously removed ones, resulting in an obstructed view for the Hoppus family.

Despite pleas, the neighbor has allegedly brushed aside the couple's appeals to address the matter.

In the lawsuit, Hoppus and his wife seek an injunction to enforce compliance with the regulations and also request damages.

Hoppus has been dealing with the obstructed view issue despite being occupied with Blink-182's ongoing worldwide reunion tour.

Alongside bandmates Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker, Hoppus announced the tour in October, coinciding with the announcement of their upcoming album, Sunny Days, set to be released next month.

The reunion tour, marking the classic lineup's first reunion in a decade, has been highly successful. StubHub recently ranked Blink-182 as the fifth-most sought-after group act of the summer, trailing behind Depeche Mode, Metallica, Dead & Company, and Coldplay.

The tour commenced in March and is scheduled to continue until February 2024, covering Latin American, North American, European, and New Zealand/Australian legs. The upcoming show is set to take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on June 14, with the final show scheduled for February 26, 2024, at Christchurch Arena in Christchurch, New Zealand.

