Outlander's leading duo gets real about their offscreen dynamics at NY event

Caitriona Balfe reveals Sam Heughan sends long voice notes but refuses to call her

The cast of Outlander, including Sam Heughan, Caitríona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin, came together at The 92nd Street Y in New York for an event promoting the new season of the beloved time-travel series based on Diana Gabaldon's novels.

Hosted by MTV's Josh Horowitz, the event had the actors participate in various games involving memes, reading each other's lines, and avoiding questions that could give away spoilers for the new season.

However, things got more real when Caitríona, who has worked alongside Sam for a decade, revealed her pet peeve about him. She expressed her frustration that Sam refuses to call her, opting instead to send long voice notes.

“If you’re going to spend the time talking into the phone, just call me,” is Caitriona’s opinion. “It’s not a monologue. It should be a conversation.”

Sam defends himself, saying, “I don’t have time to call you and I don’t really want to call you.”

“Exactly, that’s the point,” she stands by her point of view. “It’s a b------t call. ‘I kind of want to say something but I don’t have time for you.’”

Sam then explains, “With a voice note, you can leave someone a beautiful message, they can hear your voice, and they can reply in their own time. It’s a lot more personal than a text”

Starting from June 16, Outlander fans can stream the first eight episodes of season 7 on the STARZ app. Subsequently, new episodes will be released every Friday at midnight for viewers to enjoy.