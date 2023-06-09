Emma Stone is raised from dead in 'Poor Things' trailer

Emma Stone back and she is taking on an intriguing role in her upcoming film, Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

The official trailer, released by Searchlight Pictures, introduces Stone as Bella Baxter, a woman brought back to life by scientist Willem Dafoe.

Bella's resurrection comes with a twist as her brain and body struggle to synchronize, leading to quirky moments as she learns basic tasks like winking. The trailer also features odd imagery, including peculiar experiments by Dafoe's character involving animals with mixed features.

Mark Ruffalo joins the cast as a character who becomes infatuated with Bella but faces a surprising turn of events.

The film follows Bella's accelerated development and her pursuit of freedom alongside Ruffalo's character.

Poor Things, produced by Stone herself, showcases the fantastical evolution of Bella and her commitment to equality and liberation.

The movie also stars Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, and Christopher Abbott. Lanthimos, known for his acclaimed film The Favourite, reunites with Stone and includes her in his next project, AND, alongside Joe Alwyn and Willem Dafoe.

Speaking at a press conference Stone said: "I don't know if it's the hardest project I've ever done, but it was definitely a challenge."

"I could talk for hours about the things I like in working with Yorgos."

Poor Things hits theaters on September 8th.