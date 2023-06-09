'Charmed' star Shannen Doherty's cancer battle takes a turn for the worse

Shannen Doherty was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, which went into remission two years later

Shannen Doherty, renowned actor and star of the hit series Charmed, has sadly revealed that her battle with breast cancer has taken a turn for the worse.

On June 5, Doherty shared a video on social media from her hospital bed with a cryptic caption, "January 9, 2023." Speculation arose among fans, but it was not until June 6 that the actress provided a health update in another video.

Doherty revealed that her recent CT scan had shown metastasis of the cancer to her brain. The earlier video showcased the process of her getting fitted for a radiation mask, which is necessary during brain radiation treatment.

In her caption, she shared her fears, including her extreme claustrophobia and the overwhelming challenges she was facing in her life, as reported by Variety.

This is not Doherty's first encounter with cancer. She was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, which went into remission two years later.

However, in 2020, she publicly disclosed that the cancer had returned, now at stage 4 and metastatic.

In a 2021 interview with Variety, Doherty opened up about her concerns beyond her health battles.

She also voiced anxiety about the potential loss of her health insurance, emphasising her decades-long dedication to the entertainment industry through her SAG-AFTRA membership and contributions to the pension fund. She believed that her contributions should secure her insurance coverage for life.