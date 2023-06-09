Selena Gomez finally breaks silence on dating rumours

Selena Gomez finally opened up about her relationship status after being linked to Andrew Taggart and Zayn Malik in the past.

Gomez made sure to clear her status in a TikTok post-Thursday as she playfully bellowed: 'I'm single!', putting paid to the conjecture that has been pursuing her lately.

Her love life has been a source of constant speculation this year, with rumors attaching her to such names as Zayn Malik and Andrew Taggart.

The 30-year-old attempted to lay the chatter to rest this week with a video of her and some friends lounging about at the edge of a public soccer pitch.

'I'm single!' Selena shouted at the men playing some distance way. 'I'm just a little high maintenance but I love you all so much!'

'The struggle man lol,' she captioned.

Previously, she was linked to The Chainsmokers' sizzling Andrew Taggart, and though she announced she was 'single' in January she was glimpsed two days later holding hands with him in New York.

Later in March, she was linked to Zayn, a source told Page Six that the pair previously had a brief dalliance a decade ago.

The insider claimed that Zayn and Selena briefly had a 'thing' while her close friend Taylor Swift was dating his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles.