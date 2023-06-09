Elizabeth Olsen did not miss her Marvel role: Here's why

Elizabeth Olsen is so proud of her achievements at Marvel that she is in no hurry to return to her role of Wanda Maximoff.
In a conversation with Meghann Fahy in Variety's Actors on Actors series, Olsen was asked whether she misses playing Scarlet Witch; the actor instantly replied, "No," because she is "really proud" of her Wanda achievements.
"People always want to find a through line. Do you miss doing Wanda?" Fahy asked.
"No, I don't. I think it's been almost 10 years of playing her. And I've loved it. And I think the reason why l am not calling Kevin Feige everyday with ideas is because I'm really proud of what we were able to do," the WandaVision star responded.
"I think 'WandaVision' was a really surprising opportunity. If someone were to tell me that I'm fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters, so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all," the MCU star added.
