Diego Luna reflects on secretive 'Rogue One' audition

Diego Luna was caught in a highly-secretive moment when he was invited to meet the Rogue One director.
In a chat with Variety's Actor on Actors series, the Andor actor revealed, "It was the first time such secrecy happened around anything I was going to be part of," he said, adding the setting seemed to be some spy-thriller flick.
"I was asked by my agent to meet someone for something that couldn't be said on the phone," he continued. "I went into a meeting in a restaurant that was completely empty.
Adding, "There was a guy sitting in the corner with a computer open, and this was Gareth [Edwards], the director. I sat down with him, and it was just us for four hours."
The Star Wars star explained, "That meeting was for, of course, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the first of Disney's non-episodic Star Wars films."
But, Luna aired his disbelief to the director about securing a huge role in the sci-fi universe.
"I said to him, 'But I don't see myself here. I love these films, but how do I fit here?'" he questioned.
"No one has my accent. I've never thought this could be possible."
Despite reservations, Edwards convinced him to onboard.
Notwithstanding, Luna-starring Rogue One and Andor was the most successful addition to the Star Wars franchise.
Meanwhile, the filming of season 2 is currently commenced in London, with the release date slated for August 2024, but the writer's strike impact on the series is also expected.
