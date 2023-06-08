Emilia Clarke says her 'Secret Invasion' will start streaming on June 21

Disney+ show "Secret Invasion" featuring Emilia Clarke will start streaming this month, the actress said on Thursday.
Sharing a trailer of the show on Instagram, the "Game of Thrones" actress wrote, "IT’S COMING!!! In two short weeks an invasion is here. I couldn’t be prouder to have this badass show. You won’t wanna miss streaming June 21."
The shows tell the story of an invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls.
Nick Fury, played by Samuel L Jackson, learns of the invasion and joins his allies, and together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.
The miniseries would start streaming on Disney+ from June 21.
Hundreds of people including Emilia's GoT costar Maisie Williams reacted to her Instagram post that contained the poster and trailer for the series.
