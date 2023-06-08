K-pop group Stray Kids’ I.N. to not appear in broadcast citing health concerns

I.N. from the K-pop group Stray Kids will be sitting out on the group’s schedules due to health issues. His agency JYP Entertainment released a statement announcing the news.
“Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. First of all, we would like to apologize to the fans who care and love Stray Kids’ I.N. As we have announced today, I.N is currently suffering from mild cold symptoms and will not be able to participate in the pre-recording and live broadcast of Mnet M Countdown scheduled for June 7-8.
I.N will take a break for a quick recovery, and we will provide additional information in the event of schedule-related changes. We ask for fans’ understanding as we will do our best to restore the artist’s condition. Thank you.”
They are currently in the process of promoting their latest comeback named 5-Star which is their third full studio album. They made history with the album breaking the record for the highest amount of pre-release orders, joining the rank with the K-pop legends BTS and Seventeen.
They recently sat down for an interview with Seventeen Magazine where they answered seventeen questions revealing new facts about themselves and updating their fans as well.
They revealed that the five K-pop artists that they have on repeat right now are DAY6 for Bang Chan, Blackpink for Han, Twice for I.N., Seventeen for the whole group and finally New Jeans for Changbin.
