Kerri-Anne Donaldson sudden death: Celebs mourn her demise

The entire industry woke to the shocking news of Britain's Got Talent star Kerri-Anne Donaldson's sudden demise.

The heartfelt news was confirmed by Kerri-Anne's older sister Cara Donaldson on Facebook. After hearing the sad news, many celebrities mourned the loss of her death on their social media handles.

Kerri-Anne performed on the talent show back in 2014, and the cause of death is currently not known.

Her death was tragically confirmed on Thursday morning.

The dancer, 38, was part of the group Kings and Queens which also had Strictly pros Neil and Katya Jones, and Kai Widdrington and the professionals paid tribute to her after learning the sad news.

Kerri-Anne's older sister Cara shared: 'My heart hurts and my world has just collapsed around me.

'My beautiful baby sister is no longer with us and I don't know how to process it. I love you Kerri, you're my best friend, we were inseparable and right now I don't know how to fill the void. Be peaceful and hold Nan tight.'

The Supadance National League also announced the news.

A string of stars from the dance world have paid tribute with Kerri-Anne's BGT co-star Neil Jones posting a message dedicated to his 'big sister' on Instagram.

Fellow Strictly star Amy Dowden shared the same black and white photo of Kerri and wrote: 'So shocked and sad kerri_annedonaldson. Such a beautiful dancer and kind soul.

'Sending love to all your family and friends. Heaven has certainly gained an angel. Keep dancing up there lovely.'