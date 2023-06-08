Holly Willoughby finally breaks silence amid feud rumours

Holly Willoughby has broken her silence over her tiff with with Amanda Holden.

ITV presenter has reportedly grown 'concerned' of Amanda Holden's status in their showbiz circles, amid claims the pair are embroiled in a rift.

It's long been thought that the pair are far from close friends, and sources now claim Amanda's connections have caught the attention of the This Morning star.

According to The Sun, Amanda and Holly have been pitted against each other for several jobs, and their rivalry has bubbled to the surface in the wake of Phillip Schofield's affair scandal on This Morning.

Amanda was embroiled in a feud with Phillip which began back in 2018, when she claimed he sabotaged her chance to fill for Holly as host of This Morning.

And the Britain's Got Talent star raised eyebrows when she appeared to mock Holly's recent return to This Morning in an Instagram video mimicking her opening phrase: 'Are you OK?'

A source told the publication: 'Amanda is a queen bee of ¬showbiz and hugely connected.

'She has the power to get her pals in a position to bag big jobs and Holly has questioned how she's allowed to have become so influential.'

Sources also said that Holly feels Amanda has too much sway in the industry, as was evident when she suggested to Simon Cowell that her pal Alan Carr could replace David Walliams as a judge on Britain's Got Talent, before Bruno Tonioli got the job.

It comes after Amanda poked fun at Holly's comeback speech on This Morning - mimicking her address to This Morning viewers in a video on social media.