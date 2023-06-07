Jennifer Aniston teases ‘juicy’ and ‘sensual’ third season of 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon make a whopping $2 million per episode from 'the Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston, the executive producer and star of the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show, recently teased that the upcoming third season of the hit show will be "juicy" and "more sensual."

The 10-episode season is set to premiere in the fall, and Aniston has promised that viewers can expect plenty of scandalous behavior and secrets from the show's characters.

“Everybody's getting in trouble. Everybody has a secret. And everyone's just walking the line. It's a lot more sensual this year,” she revealed

Aniston's character, co-host Alexandra "Alex" Levy, will once again take center stage, along with fellow executive producer Reese Witherspoon.

The pair reportedly earn a staggering $2 million per episode for their roles in the show, not including producing fees and ownership points.

Charlotte Stoudt, who previously worked on Homeland, replaced showrunner Kerry Ehrin for the third season of the show, which is based on Brian Stelter's book Top of the Morning.

One of the new additions to the cast this season is Emmy winner Jon Hamm, who will play powerful corporate titan Paul Marks.

Marks sets his sights on the show's fictional network, UBA, and his arrival might be responsible for the heightened sense of sensuality that Aniston has hinted at.

Despite the first two seasons of The Morning Show receiving mixed reviews from critics, Apple has already renewed the show for a fourth season. Season three wrapped production in February and is set to be an exciting and scandalous addition to the drama series.