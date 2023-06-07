Chris Hemsworth praises Elsa Pataky's support, sacrifice

Chris Hemsworth, the Australian actor known for his role as Thor, has expressed deep appreciation for his wife, Elsa Pataky, for her unwavering support.

In an interview Hemsworth weighed in on everything he loves about his partner Elsa Pataky.

He wore his heart on his sleeve alongside British GQ, and was quoted saying, “Her sacrifice, commitment, work, support, forgiveness - everything that she has given me over the years has been incredible. I couldn’t have done any of the things I’ve done without it.”

Chris opened up about his family life and career as well, expressing how his marriage has seemingly 'flown by' since the exchanging of vows and even spoke out about the pivotal moment when they 'truly connected'.

He shared, "It feels like we got to know each other halfway through our relationship, five, six years ago. We were having kids, my career was taking off, and we were getting married all at the same time."

For those unversed, Hemsworth and Pataky relocated to Byron Bay nine years ago, in an effort to enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle away from the bright lights of Hollywood. But recently, Hemsworth announced a break from acting to prioritise his family.

While Hemsworth hasn't yet ruled out a possible return with his iconic role of Thor, he expressed a desire to explore other opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Ultimately, Hemsworth hopes to be remembered as a 'good person who made a positive impact'.

The Summer issue of British GQ featuring Chris Hemsworth will be released on June 13, 2023.