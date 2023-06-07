Gisele Bündchen was overcome with emotions as she reflected on her early life just days after her ex-husband Tom Brady opened up about how the pair co-parent their two children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian Lake, 10.

The Brazilian supermodel, 42, attended the annual VTEX event in São Paulo, Brazil, on Monday, June 5th, 2023, which typically sees business conferences and lectures take place in front of a large audience, via People Magazine.

The former Victoria’s Secret model was joined by the president and co-founder of VTEX, Mariano Gomide, where the pair discussed the model’s ‘challenges to conquer the world.’

During the discussion, Bündchen teared up while talking about her hometown and early days of her career.

“Gisele teared up on stage when they were talking about her early career,” a source close to the model told the outlet.

“She still gets emotional when she thinks about leaving her family and her sisters. She was only 14 years old and she went off to start a new life, a new career. She left everything she knew behind.”

The source continued, “That’s something very emotional for her to remember. It’s a long path to 40 when you leave at 14-15 years old. It’s just emotional reflecting on her younger self.”

Gisele Bundchen gets emotional reflecting on family after Tom Brady talks co-parenting

The local media in São Paulo reported that the model had gotten teary eyed when she mentioned leaving a better world for her kids. “You can do anything if you believe in yourself and your dreams,” she told the audience in Portuguese.

She added, “Everything is possible when we believe, and I am no different from you. I am simply a person who believed.”

Brady, with whom the model finalised her divorce in October 2022, told People Magazine last week that the kids have a “really good summer lined up” splitting travels between each parent.

“We’re going to Disneyland tomorrow to celebrate because it’s the last day of school,” the former athlete revealed.

“Then they’re going with their mom for a couple of weeks to Brazil,” Brady, 45, continued. “They’ve got lots of good plans.”