'Barbie' paint company rejects 'movie' caused global pink shortage

However, the company admitted 'Barbie' production consumed almost all their pink colour stock

A company which provided paint to Barbie came forward to respond to the production designer Sarah Greenwood's claim that the production triggered a global shortage of pink colour.

In a chat with the Los Angeles Times, Lauren Proud, vice-president of global marketing at Rosco, clarified that the shortage of the colour was linked with the global supply chain issues during the Covid-19 pandemic as the movie shooting coincided with it.



“There was this shortage and then we gave them everything we could – I don’t know they can claim credit, [but] they did clean us out on paint.”

Moreover, the writer-cum-director Greta Gerwig told Architectural Digest, "Maintaining the 'kid-ness' was paramount," adding, "I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much."

She added that extensive details were put in to depict what "made me love Barbie when I was a little girl."

Barbie will open in theatres on July 26.