Shahid Kapoor gets candid on why he didn’t like himself in 'Padmaavat'

Shahid Kapoor played the role of the last Rajput ruler of the Guhila dynasty in the 2018 hit 'Padmaavat'

Shahid Kapoor, who played the Rajput ruler Maharawal Ratan Singh in the 2018 blockbuster Padmaavat, has recently revealed that he didn’t like the way he portrayed that role.

Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of the noble Maharawal Ratan Singh, the final Rajput king of the Guhila dynasty, was highly appreciated by his fans in the movie Padmaavat. However, it appears that the Bloody Daddy actor himself was not pleased with his performance in the role, despite it being a departure from his usual roles.

In his recent interview with Humans of Bombay, he was asked if he would like to revisit any of his roles and portray them differently, he named the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh.

Explaining the reason behind his answer, the actor said, "I did not like myself. I was so uptight. I think I did not bring out other elements of that personality, I got stuck in a headspace. I am being candid, maybe other people liked me, but I did not."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat starred Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmaavati opposite Shahid Kapoor, while Ranveer Singh played the antagonist Alauddin Khilji. The film faced legal battles but managed to release and wow the audience with its opulence and incredible performances from the lead actors.

Meanwhile, Shahid is currently promoting his upcoming movie Bloody Daddy which will release on June 9 on Jio Cinema. The action thriller also stars Diana Penty and Sanjay Kapoor.