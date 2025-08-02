'Jawan' director pens emotional letter following Shah Rukh Khan's big National Award win

Shah Rukh Khan receives National Award for Best Actor

Shah Rukh Khan, widely known as the King of Bollywood, has just received his first ever National Award for Jawan.

On August 1, the 71st National Awards were announced which carried names of multiple Indian actors.

Out of which, one of them was Khan’s, who won the honorary award for Best Actor in Atlee’s directed film.

The My Name is Khan actor dropped a video message following the big win thanking the jury for the honour. He further thanked his fans for always supporting and standing by him.

The 38-year-old director has now paid a special tribute to the legendary star in a post while mentioning that he has written his "first ever love letter to SRK".

“Feeling blessed, @iamsrk sir. I’m super happy that you’ve got the national award for our movie Jawan.”

Atlee further wrote, “It feels very emotional and inspiring to be part of your journey. Thank you for trusting me and giving this film, sir. It’s just my first love letter you; a lot more to come.”

The renowned Tamil director also thanked Gauri Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment for giving him this film.

Jawan featured King Khan along with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey and Rani Mukerji also received a National Award for 12th Fail and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway respectively.