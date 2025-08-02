Shah Rukh Khan melts hearts with emotional National Award tribute

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated a historic moment as he won his first National Film Award.

The actor was named Best Actor at the 71st National Film Awards for his role in Jawan, a performance that won over audiences and critics alike.

Recovering from an arm injury on the set of his upcoming film King, Shah Rukh shared a video message for fans on X.

Dressed in a black t‑shirt and beanie, with his arm supported in a sling, the King Khan smiled as he thanked those who honoured him. “I am filled with gratitude, pride and humility,” he said. “This award is a moment I will treasure forever. Thank you to the jury, the chairman, the I&B ministry and everyone who believed I deserved this.”

He lightened the moment with a joke about his signature pose, saying he wanted to spread both arms to hug his fans but could only manage one. “Keep the popcorn ready,” he teased. “I’ll be back in theatres and on the streets soon. Till then, just one arm. Ready?”

Shah Rukh also praised the directors and writers who trusted him with strong roles last year, giving a special mention to Jawan director Atlee for guiding him to the milestone.

The award marked the peak of a remarkable comeback.

After a four‑year break, Shah Rukh returned in 2023 with Pathaan, which turned into a blockbuster. His next film, Jawan, climbed even higher, now bringing him one of the biggest honours of his career.