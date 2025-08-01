Shah Rukh Khan finally achieves major career milestone

Shah Rukh Khan has finally achieved major milestone in the 37 years of his acting career.

Bollywood superstar reportedly won the National Film Award for the first time for his movie, Jawan.

Interestingly, King Khan shares Best Actor honour with Vikrant Massey for his movie, 12th Fail at the 71st National Film Awards 2025.

Rani Mukherjee, on the other hand, had earned the Best Actress award for her powerful performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

As far as movies are concerned, 12th Fail, Jawan and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway were considered among the top Bollywood movies of 2023 at the award ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention that the awards, presented by India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, acknowledged movies certified in the year 2023.

In addition to the winners mentioned above, here’s a list of other top winners in different categories:

Feature Film Awards

• Best Film: 12th Fail

• Best Debut Film: Aatmapamphlet

• Best Popular Film: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

• Best Film: Sam Bahadur

• Best Film in AVGC category: HanuMan

• Best Children’s Film: Naal 2

Acting Awards

Best Supporting Actors:

• Urvashi (Ullozhukku)

• Janki Bodiwala (Vash)

• Vijayaraghavan (Pookalam)

• Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar (Parking)

Best Child Artists:

• Sukriti Bandireddi (Gandhi Thatha Chettu)

• Kabir Khandare (Gypsy)

• Treesha Toshar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav (Naal 2)

Creative Awards

Best Direction: Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)

Best Screenplay:

• Sai Rajesh (Baby)

• Ramkumar Balakrishnan (Parking)

Best Dialogue: Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandha Kaafi Hai)

Technical Awards

Best Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan (Animal)

Best Cinematography: Prasanthanu Mohapatra (The Kerala Story)

Best Editing: Midhun Murali (Pookkaalam)

Best Action Direction: Nandu-Prudhvi (HanuMan)

Best Choreography: Vaibhavi Merchant (Dindhora Baje Re – Rocky Aur Rani)

Music Awards

Best Music Direction:

• GV Prakash Kumar (Vaathi)

• Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)

Best Playback Singer:

• Female: Shilpa Rao (Chaliya – Jawan)

• Male: Rohit (Premisthunna – Baby)