Fans Concerned as Simon Cowell struggles to speak during BGT finale

Simon Cowell, the music mogul and judge on Britain's Got Talent, suffered a shocking loss of voice during the show's live final on Sunday.
Fans of the show were left concerned as Cowell could be seen coughing and spluttering, pointing at his throat in distress.
Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were forced to move on quickly, after Cowell was unable to provide feedback to singer Amy Lou following her beautiful rendition of Christina Aguilera's Reflection.
As the Geordie duo turned to hear the judge's feedback, Cowell stood up, pointing at his throat and unable to speak. Fellow judge Amanda Holden quickly intervened, saying, "He's got something stuck in his throat!" The hosts then moved on to hear from Bruno Toniloi, while Cowell attempted to regain his composure.
Viewers of the show expressed their concern for Cowell on Twitter, with some urging him to drink water and others making jokes about the incident.
One user took to Twitter to joke, “Simon casually choking in the background.”
And another commented: “the way Simon was choking and instead of Amanda patting him on the back, she stroked his back softly.”
Despite the chaos, Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn was crowned the winner of Britain's Got Talent 2023, beating out dancer Lilliana Clifton and magician Cillian O'Connor, who placed second and third, respectively.
