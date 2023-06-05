Billowing white robes and futuristic dresses: Inside Kanye West's Sunday Service

Kanye West's Sunday Service features 'The Handmaid's Tale' styled white gowns

Kanye West's Sunday Service has gained a reputation for its unconventional fashion and contentious perspectives, and the recent gathering was no different. The attendees donned voluminous white robes and eerie face masks similar to those in The Handmaid's Tale. The choir, escorted by Kanye's offspring, Chicago and Psalm, made a striking entrance to the event.

Sunday Service, which Kanye established in 2019, has evolved into a regular affair that his children and his new "partner" Bianca Censori also attend. Kanye's black T-shirt, adorned with extensive shoulder pads and leggings, caused a commotion, as did Bianca's futuristic dress, which entirely covered her body, including her head, with pantyhose.

Social media users did not hold back their thoughts on his unusual attire. One user wrote: “When Kanye start to play Rugby... Kanye plays rugby”.

Others focused further on the tights: “Why aren’t we talking about what Kanye is wearing? “We’re men we’re men in tiiiiiiiights”... OMG, why is he wearing tights?”

Meanwhile, Bianca wore a futuristic dress and had her entire body, including her head, covered by pantyhose.

Social media users were quick to pan and marvel at the ensemble, but it was The Handmaid's Tale-style hoods worn by the congregation that really turned heads.

Despite the controversy, Kanye has previously credited Sunday Service with giving him strength and even saving his life.