'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' secures third-highest opening for 'Spider-Man' franchise

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" made an impressive domestic box office debut, earning $120.5 million exceeding expectations.

It became the second-highest opening weekend of the year, trailing behind only "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" which made $146 million.

Additionally, it secured the third-highest opening weekend for any "Spider-Man" film. The animated sequel by Sony received favorable reviews, benefited from positive word-of-mouth, and enjoyed the goodwill generated by its predecessor, the 2018 Oscar-winning "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

Compared to the first film, initial ticket sales were significantly higher. The first movie introduced audiences to Miles Morales and the concept that "anyone can wear the mask," but it opened with only $35.5 million. However, it gained enduring appeal and remained in theaters for an extended period, eventually grossing $190 million in North America and $384 million worldwide.

"Across the Spider-Verse" had a successful international debut as well, earning $88.1 million from 59 territories. China led the way with $17.3 million. Consequently, the film's global total reached $208.6 million at the start.

David A. Gross, the head of the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, described the film's opening as exceptionally good for an animated sequel. He credited the original visual style, unique storytelling, and distinctive experience created by "Spider-Verse," which featured a well-liked superhero.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, the PG-rated "Across the Spider-Verse" had a production budget of $100 million.

The story follows Miles and Gwen Stacy (Spider-Woman) as they work together to save their fellow Spider People from the villain known as the Spot. The voice cast includes returning actors Shameik Moore as Miles and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen, as well as Brian Tyree Henry, Issa Rae, Jason Schwartzman, Daniel Kaluuya, and Oscar Isaac.

The film received an "A" CinemaScore from audiences and an average rating of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. It has been a while since a superhero movie, other than Disney's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," received such high critical acclaim.