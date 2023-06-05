‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden looks glamorous in bold mini-dress 

 
Monday June 05, 2023
Entertainment

Dancer Lilliana Clifton and Cillian O'Connor placed second and third respectively

By Web Desk
June 05, 2023
Well-known media personality Amanda Holden looked typically stylish on stage wearing a daring outfit for Britain’s Got Talent Sunday's live grand final.

The 52-year-old looked sensational in a strapless sequinned mini-dress as the silver frock hugged every inch of her sizzling figure and boasted a fitted bodice along with a balloon skirt.

Amanda's strapless number was embellished with sequins and beaded trim and she completed the look with clear perspex jewellery.

Sporting a glamorous palette of make-up she swept her blond tresses in loose curls and slipped her feet into silver heels.

Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn has been crowned the winner of Britain's Got Talent 2023.

Dancer Lilliana Clifton, 13, and 14-year-old magician Cillian O'Connor placed in second and third respectively - but missed out on the title.