Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray say their vows in Jamaica wedding

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and footballer Andre Gray have said 'I do.'
The singer and her sportsman beau jetted off to Jamaica for their wedding nuptials, Mirrror.co.uk reports.
For their special day, the couple were surrounded by their friends and family.
The outlet adds: "Andre opted for a crisp white shirt, paired with a pair of fitted grey trousers for their ceremony."
"The newly-weds danced around the beach to reggae music as everybody embraced the joyous moment between the couple," Mirror continues.
Leigh-Anne's dad also shared a snap ahead of their ceremony as he posed in a suit while flashing a smile, with fans left in a frenzy over the news.
Leigh-Anne, 31, began dating Andre back in 2016. The couple decided to tie the knot in 2020, when the former Watford player got down on one knee in 2020.
Andre proposed to Leigh with an expensive £40,000 bling that the singer showed off on social media. The couple is now parents to two children.
