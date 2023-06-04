Blackpink’s Jennie reveals what she’d take on a deserted island

She also filmed a segment named What’s In My Bag where she showed off all the essential items she keeps

Jennie from the K-pop group Blackpink was featured on the June issue for Vogue Japan where she discussed her career, her favorite items and more. For the photoshoot, she posed in Chanel’s latest runway collection.

She also filmed a segment named What’s In My Bag where she showed off all the essential items she keeps in her two Chanel bags. She included her everyday items along with the things she likes to bring while going on their Born Pink tour.

She explained that the items she tends to carry remind her of being like a mom. “I’m like a mom I think, when it comes to bags. Like to me, I think moms always have everything “emergency” in their bags when they go out with their children. So I’m like a mom to myself.”

She was then asked about a hypothetical situation where she was stranded alone on a deserted island and what she would choose to bring with her. The singer and rapper claimed that one item for her would be Chapstick, because she would “choose to die with moisturized lips.”