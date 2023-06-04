Professional tattoo artists praise Jungkook from BTS

The artists include Andy, who makes tattoo related videos and Tachi, who is with Godo Tattoo

The YouTube channel AYO invited two professional tattoo artists on their channel and they revealed why they're so grateful to Jungkook from the K-pop group BTS. The artists include Andy, who makes tattoo related videos and Tachi, who is with Godo Tattoo.

One of the submitted comments claimed that she was inspired to get a tattoo by Jungkook. “Jungkook’s tattoo: I always thought that I’m conservative, but when I saw Jungkook’s tattoos showing his beliefs since childhood and himself, my idea about tattoos changed a lot.”

Both the artists eagerly agreed with the comment, pointing out how unique his design is with the use of blackwork art. “Jungkook’s tattoo is a blackwork tattoo but there’s one color in it as the point. It feels fierce so it’s impressive. For his hands, every tattoo has a different meaning.”

His tattoos have a special meaning for him and his fans, as he has the words ARMY written on his hand, which is the name of their fandom. He had the letters tinkered with so that the A could also be read as V and he also added a J on top. This was so that he had the letter of every group member’s name tattooed on his skin.

They then praised the singer for normalizing tattoos as they’re still considered to be taboo in countries like South Korea. “By showing that he has a tattoo, he broke the bad perceptions about tattoos.”