Eva Longoria describes her friendship with Victoria Beckham as ‘peas in a pod’

Eva Longoria has recently described her close friendship with Victoria Beckham as “peas in a pod”.

Speaking to The Times, the Desperate Housewives star revealed that they both share a special bond and been there for each other throughout the years.

While describing her friendship with former Spice Girl member, Eva said “We are peas in a pod.”

“I wish people knew how funny and charming and smart Victoria is,” stated the 48-year-old.

Gushing about fashion designer, Eva told the outlet, “She’s the funniest person. I think she’s an introvert, but she’s an extrovert with me.”

“We are inseparable,” she added.

Recalling how she met Victoria, Eva revealed she met her through her ex-husband Tony Parker, who had been friends with David Beckham.

Eva explained that as she got closer to Victoria, they would plan meet-ups in London or Paris.

“We have sleepovers all the time, mostly at their farmhouse or in London. We usually just blab all night,” confessed the actress turned director.

What fascinated Eva about Victoria is that she is “extremely loyal”.

“There’s never a moment I can’t call her, that she’s not available, that she’s not flying to see me, or I’m flying to see her. Or I’m raiding her closet,” mentioned the actress

Eva commented, “She gives me motherly advice and business advice.”

The actress disclosed that Victoria also appointed Eva as godmother of her 11-year-old daughter Harper Beckham, whom the actress described as “a sweet, beautiful, kind young lady”.