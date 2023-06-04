Britain's Got Talent viewers disappoint with latest episode

Britain's Got Talent fans are disappointed with the latest episode during the live semi-finals on ITV.

Fans of the competition watching at home felt forced to ditch the show because they were unable to hear the acts due to the audience 'screaming like hyenas.'

Taking to social media, BGT viewers voiced their annoyance that people in the crowd made excessive noise, even noting that one particular individual sounded like a 'banshee.'

One person tweeted: 'wow that girl screaming in the audience is so annoying bgt,' while another stated: ''Will switch off during this bit bgt annoyinglittles**ts.'

'bgt is unwatchable, all that ridiculous screaming, you can’t hear a flipping word anyone says. Switched off ITV,' fumed someone else.

The complaints came as Irish schoolboy Cillian O'Connor, 13, sailed through to the final of Britain's Got Talent on Friday night, after stunning viewers and winning the semi-finals' last public vote.

The young magician took to the stage for the last live semi-final and used Simon Cowell, 63, as part of his memorable act.

After the performance, the judges and viewers at home were left absolutely stunned by the act, and judge Bruno Tonioli, 67, claimed it was simply 'spellbinding'.

Amanda Holden, 52, also said she was 'lost for words' while Simon added 'There's just something about you'.